GWEI - Google Will Eat Itself

|
We generate money by serving Google text advertisments on a network of hidden Websites. With this money we automatically buy Google shares. We buy Google via their own advertisment! Google eats itself - but in the end "we" own it!
By establishing this autocannibalistic model we deconstruct the new global advertisment mechanisms by rendering them into a surreal click-based economic model.
After this process we hand over the common ownership of "our" Google Shares to the GTTP Ltd. [Google To The People Public Company] which distributes them back to the users (clickers) / public.
|
|
NEWS
Read the latest News about GWEI
Google Share Price*
Current Google Share Price :
495.01 USD
Symbol: GOOG
How much do "we" own Google
Google Shares owned by GWEI: 819
Amount of USD: 405.413,19
Google Ownership Counter
202.345.117 Years until GWEI fully owns Google.